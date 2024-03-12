BJP May End Haryana Alliance, ML Khattar To Fight Lok Sabha Polls: Sources

The BJP-JJP alliance is on the verge of a split amid differences over seat-sharing talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sources have said.

Sources said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today and submit his resignation.

BJP will form the government with the support of some Independent MLAs after dissolving the cabinet, they said.

"We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat told reporters after meeting the

This, however, is not sure if it's Mr Khattar who will take oath as the Chief Minister again.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala met the BJP president J P Nadda to discuss the seat-sharing among the two allies in the state.

In the last bid to save the alliance, Dushyant Chautala will meet Home Minister Amit Shah today.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the previous elections in 2019. The JJP had allied with the party after the assembly polls.