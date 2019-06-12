PM Modi's Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat ' To Resume On June 30

The government has also asked for suggestions from people for the show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann ki Baat", discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections, will resume on June 30, the government said on Tuesday.

"Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month's episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019," Centre's citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

The Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet.

PM Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence about the BJP's victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month.