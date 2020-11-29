Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Remembers Sri Aurobindo Ahead Of Death Anniversary

Mann Ki Baat: Sri Aurobindo didn't consider education to be only bookish knowledge or degree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to revolutionary-turned-philosopher Aurobindo Ghosh during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio talk show, days ahead of his 70th death anniversary.

Remembering the deeply inspiring figure, the Prime Minister said, "The more we read Sri Aurobindo, greater is the insight we get. The more my young friends learn about Sri Aurobindo, greater will they learn about themselves, enriching themselves."

PM Modi said whatever be one's state of consciousness, Sri Aurobindo can always be found there, inspiring and aiding one's attempts at fulfilling objectives.

The Prime Minister, during his radio talk, zeroed-in on the subject of education, on which, according to him, the late philosopher had lucid views.

Today, when we talk about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we remember Sri Aurobindo.



His vision of self-reliance included keeping our mind open to best practices from all over and excelling.



He also had a dream of furthering education and learning among the youth of India. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/oMYn6IVh5I — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 29, 2020

"He did not consider education to be limited only to bookish knowledge, degree, and job. Sri Aurobindo used to say that our national education should focus on training of the hearts and minds of our younger generation, that is, scientific development of the mind and Indian ethos residing in the heart. Only then can a young person become a better citizen of the country," the Prime Minister said.

He said these thoughts of Sri Aurobindo's were being achieved through his government's new National Education Policy.

The late guru, who died on December 5, 1950, was a native of West Bengal. PM Modi's BJP is aiming to uproot the state's ruling Trinamool Congress government headed by Mamata Banerjee in the legislative election scheduled to take place there in a few months.