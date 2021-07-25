'Let Us Cheer For India...,' Urges PM Modi Amid Tokyo Olympics

The sportspersons representing India at the Tokyo Olympics have overcome numerous challenges in life and thus need "your love and support", Prime minister Narendra Modi said today.

Addressing the nation on the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi also recalled the meeting with the sportspersons before they left India for the Olympic games.

"These sportspersons have reached where they are after overcoming numerous hurdles in life. Today, they possess the strength of your love and support - that's why, come... let us together extend our good wishes to all of them; encourage them," PM Modi said.