Manish Sisodia's CBI Custody Ends, To Be Produced In Court Today: 10 Facts

Following his arrest, Mr Sisodia had been sent to CBI's custody for five days. He was produced in court Saturday, when special judge MK Nagpal granted the central agency his custody for two more days.

The AAP No 2 has applied for bail and his request will now be taken up on Friday, the court has said.

Mr Sisodia, 51, has said in this bail petition that he was being asked the same questions over and over, and that was causing him mental harassment.

His lawyer said keeping him in custody will "serve no fruitful purpose" as all recoveries in the case have been made. He also said the "inefficiency of the agency" to complete the probe cannot be ground for remand.

The court has asked the CBI not to ask Mr Sisodia the same questions. "If you have something new, ask him," judge Nagpal said.

The CBI, on its part, has said that Mr Sisodia had been uncooperative and evasive during the questioning. They also cited time lost in his medical examination and the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea.

The AAP leader had approached the top court for relief following his arrest. The Supreme Court, however, refused to intervene and asked him to approach the High Court.

Mr Sisodia faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Arvind Kejriwal government was accused of bending rules and providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees.