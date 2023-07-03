Manish Sisodia Denied Bail By Delhi High Court In Liquor Policy Case

Manish Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail request was rejected by Delhi High Court today in a case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The court said said Mr Sisodia is "not entitled to bail at this stage."

Besides Manish Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) - the agency which probes financial crimes.

Manish Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, more than six months after FIR was registered in the matter. On March 9, the ED arrested Manish Sisodia in the same case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was scrapped at the end of September last year amid allegations of corruption.

