"Was Hurt": Manipur's N Biren Singh To NDTV On Why He Offered To Quit

Manipur has suffered from ethnic clashes since early May.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said he had offered to resign before taking it back because he was "really hurt" by protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and felt he was losing the trust of the state's people amid the two-month-long ethnic clashes that have left over 100 dead and thousands displaced.

Speaking out for the first time on the subject, a day after protests outside his office led by women ended with him taking back his resignation, the 62-year-old NDTV, that he was surprised by the outpouring of support.

"I was really surprised that people gathered outside my house. I thought everyone had left me. But when I went out and saw the crowd, I thanked God and my people who love me so much. So, I changed my decision," Mr Singh said.

His initial resignation announcement followed escalating tensions in the state, marked by protests targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP offices.

"In such a crucial time, some started burning the effigies of our leaders. I wouldn't have minded if it was my effigy, they were burning PM Modi's effigy. What has he done? In some areas, they started attacking the BJP offices," Mr Singh said.

The Chief Minister expressed his disappointment and hurt by these actions, adding that he was unprepared for the backlash, particularly from the Kuki community, accusing him of targeting illegal refugees and smugglers.

"I was really hurt. I started to ask myself if I have done anything wrong. We were unprepared for this. Whatever we could, we are doing. Kuki brothers have been insulting me because I am flushing out illegal refugees, catching smugglers," Mr Singh said.

With these events shaking his confidence, Mr Singh had initially resolved to quietly step down, questioning his role and the respect he commanded as a political figure.

"I used to tell my colleagues that people abuse politicians because of their behaviour. So, politicians need to change their behaviour and change their working style so that people respect us the way they respect others. That was my principle. So, I was thinking if people don't respect me, what's the use?" Mr Singh said.

Violence between members of Manipur's Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on May 3 as a result of resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have broken down and failed to end violent incidents in the state governed by the BJP.