1 More Arrested Amid Massive Manhunt Over Horrific Manipur Video Case

The Manipur police have arrested one more person in connection with the horrific case of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. A massive manhunt continues to track down a dozen suspects who could be seen in the viral video. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said he is personally monitoring the search operations.

Four others, including the prime accused Huirem Herodas Meitei, were yesterday arrested over their involvement in the case. Herodas's house was set on fire yesterday by the women of Petchi Village.

N Biren Singh on Friday said that his government is "condemning" the viral video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men.

"We are condemning it state-wide, both in valley and hills. The people of the state regard women as mothers. Some miscreants tarnished our image by doing this," Mr Singh said, adding that the public is demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. The Chief Minister himself joined a protest in his own Heingang Assembly constituency organised in condemnation over the viral videos.

Biren Singh has called the incident a "crime against humanity" and promised that the state will make all efforts to catch the culprits.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned the timing of the release of the viral video, just a day before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, and claimed that politics was behind the leak.

He claimed that incidents of rape are much higher in some opposition-ruled states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh than BJP-ruled Manipur or other northeastern provinces.

"The case (regarding the incident) was registered long back, video was available. It was leaked a day before the commencement of the Parliament session. So, some kind of political things are involved," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the Manipur violence yesterday, saying his heart was filled with anguish and anger over the horrific video.

The PM also referred to incidents in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and said: "I appeal to all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their state".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the PM for not making a statement inside the Parliament.

"If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minster of Manipur," he tweeted.