142 Dead, 5,995 Cases: Manipur's Fresh Report To Supreme Court On Violence

A total of 142 people have been killed in the violence in Manipur over the past two months, the N Biren Singh government told Supreme Court today.

In a fresh status report filed before the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said as many as 5,995 FIRs have been filed and 6,745 people taken into custody to keep the situation under control. Six cases have been transferred to the CBI for further probe, the state government told the court.

As many as 5,000 incidents or arson have taken place in the state since May and Imphal East and Imphal West districts have reported the maximum deaths, the report said.

The state government listed the steps it has taken to maintain law and order. Security deployment, it said, is being reviewed daily and an SOP has been put in place to tackle any emergency.

As many as 124 coys of paramilitary forces and 184 Army columns are on the ground to keep the peace, the state government told the court.

Detailing its steps to restore normalcy, the state government told the court that efforts are on to link students staying in relief camps with the nearest schools. It also said several competitive exams have been conducted in the state.

The state said they are taking steps for conditional relaxation of Internet ban on a case to case basis. Internet connectivity in the state has been suspended for two months now.

The curfew relaxation hours, the state government said, are being enhanced after assessing local conditions.

The state government urged petitioners to not name tribes during their arguments, stressing that this may adversely affect the situation on the ground.

The court had last week asked the state government to file an updated report on the steps taken to stop the violence and for the rehabilitation of those affected.