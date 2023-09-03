Retired Army Officer Who Led Surgical Strike Now Has Manipur Task At Hand

Colonel (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam is a recipient of Shaurya Chakra and Kirti Chakra

A retired Army officer who played a key role in India's surgical strikes in Myanmar in 2015 will now help the Manipur government tackle the unrest in the state that has claimed over 170 lives in the past two months.

The Manipur government on August 24 appointed Colonel (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam as senior superintendent (combat) in Manipur police department for a five-year tenure. The Army officer has served in the 21 Para (Special Forces) and was awarded the Kirti Chakra - the second-highest peacetime gallantry award -- and Shaurya Chakra -- the third highest.

An order issued by Manipur's joint secretary (home) on August 28 said that the appointment was made after the cabinet decision of June 12.

The Shaurya Chakra citation for the decorated officer says he "displayed meticulous planning, exemplary gallantry, bold and daring action under most challenging conditions".

The appointment comes as the N Biren Singh government and the centre leave no stone unturned to check incidents of violence in the Northeastern state.

Over the past five days, at least a dozen people have died and over 30 injured in incidents of firing and explosions at the border areas between Meitie-dominated valley regions and Kuki-dominated hills.

The unrest was sparked by a Manipur High Court order that asked the state government to recommend Scheduled Tribe status for Meities. To protest this, the All Tribal Students' Union called for a peaceful protest on May 3. This protest turned violent when Kukis and Meitis clashed near the border between Churanchandpur and Bishnupur, district, setting off the unrest that has killed many and displaced thousands.