'It's About Human Concerns': US Envoy Offers Help On Manipur Violence

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said his country is "ready to assist" India in dealing with the violence in Manipur, "if asked".

"I don't think it's about strategic concerns, it's about human concerns. You don't have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence," Mr Garcetti said in response to a question on whether the US was concerned about the violence in Manipur.

"We stand ready to assist in any ways if asked. We know it's an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly," he said.

Reacting to Mr Garcetti's statement, the Congress said it's very rare for a US envoy to make such a statement on India's internal affairs.



"To the best of my recollection going back at least 4 decades in Public life I have never heard a US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India," Congress leader Manish Tewari said.

We faced Challenges in Punjab, J&K , North East over the decades and surmounted those with… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 7, 2023

Over 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3

As many as 114 companies of the Central Armed Police Force are deployed in various sectors of Manipur and the same number of columns of the Army and Assam Rifles are also patrolling various districts.

Sporadic incidents of violence and arson still occur despite the heavy presence of security forces in parts of the remote state, which borders Myanmar.