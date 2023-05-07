Amid Manipur Unrest, Chief Minister's Key Meeting, Peace Appeal: 10 Facts

It was resolved to appeal for peace in Manipur, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability, Chief Minister Biren Singh said after the meeting.

Mr Singh also held a video conference with senior government officials, police and para-military forces to review the on-ground operations. "The entire team is working round the clock to ensure that peace prevails in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also met representatives of civil society organisations and appealed to them to help bring normalcy in the state. Civil society organisations of both the Meiteis and Kukis have agreed to allow safe passage to people who are in a "hostage situation" or stuck in areas where tensions are high.

The security forces continue to maintain law and order, though small, sporadic violence broke out at some areas, sources said. Some 14 companies of security forces are deployed across Manipur and 20 more are being sent by the centre.

Sources said there have been several casualties in the violence. Doctors at hospitals reported receiving many casualties.

The military has stepped up surveillance using drones along the border with Myanmar. Valley-based insurgents holed up in the thick forests along the border "may be detrimental to ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur", people familiar with the matter said.

Some 20,000 people - including Meiteis settled in the hills, and Kukis settled in Imphal valley - have been evacuated from violence-hit areas, officials said.

Several factors have led to the violence, the trigger being the demand by the Meiteis, who are "general" category Hindus and mostly settled in Imphal valley, for inclusion under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Kuki tribals, who are Christians, don't want Meiteis to be ST as it would put pressure on government benefits. There is also the problem of illegal immigrants crossing over from Myanmar and settling down in the hills as 'tribals', who the Meiteis say are a threat to the state's demographics.