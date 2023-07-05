Manipur Schools Reopen, Fear And Lack Of Transport Keep Most Children Away

The state is also arranging free admission in nearby schools for students who have been displaced.

Fear and a lack of transportation kept most children away from schools in violence-hit Manipur when they reopened today after staying shut for over two months. The attendance on the first day was only 20 per cent.

State education department officials, however, said that the students who did attend expressed happiness that the schools had reopened, and the sentiment was shared by their parents as well. The state government is also making efforts to arrange free admission in nearby schools for students who have been displaced.

Violence had erupted in the state on May 3 and the state government had announced extended summer vacation for the schools from May 4. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said on Monday that schools would reopen for Classes 1 to 8 today.

Education department officials attributed today's low attendance to violence-related issues, transportation troubles and fear among parents and children.

A senior official said, "Parents and guardians of the students are happy that schools have reopened after prolonged summer vacation. During inspection of schools on the first day of resumption of classes, the students also expressed their happiness. It was also observed that most of the children who attended school today were displaced students from relief camps."

The state government said that out of the 4,617 schools in various districts of Manipur, 96 could not be reopened because they are being used as relief camps for people displaced by the violence.

Of these 96 schools, 41 are in Churachandpur district, 17 in Bishnupur, 10 in Kakching, eight each in Kangpokpi and Imphal East, four each in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal, and two each in Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

Apart from arranging free admission for displaced students, the government has exempted violence-affected students from Classes 9 to 12 from having to pay fees to update their registration. "No fees shall be charged for updation of registration with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur in such cases," said an official.

The Department of Education(S) and Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, have also distributed textbooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, sports equipment and school uniforms to displaced children staying in relief camps in both the hill and valley districts.

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.