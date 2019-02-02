Manipur Police Rescue 130 In Ongoing Anti-Human Trafficking Operation

The trafficking victims were rescued on a tip-off. (Representational image)

As many as 130 people -- both men and women -- have been rescued in an ongoing crackdown on an international human trafficking racket in the Northeast, Manipur police said today. Police personnel are still conducting raids across the region, including Imphal, they added.

Police said they rescued 40 Nepalese women and arrested a trafficker who was accompanying them from Moreh in Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, after receiving a tip-off on Friday. The women were believed to be on their way to various cities across South Asia and the Middle East through the neighbouring country.

The arrested man was identified as 42-year-old Asha Kali Tamang, a resident of Sindhupalchok in Nepal. This operation led to further raids and rescue operations in Moreh, sources in the Manipur police said. A combined team of commandos and police personnel raided hotels at Moreh town, bordering Myanmar in Tengnoupal district, rescuing five women and 15 men.

Police said the trafficking racket first came to light when Bishwoi Khadka, the chairperson of an NGO called Maiti Nepal, alerted the Impulse NGO Network in Shillong to the issue. They, in turn, contacted their Manipur partner -- L Pishak Singh of Network Lifeline Foundation -- who then alerted the police in Imphal.

One rescue mission led to another, and over 80 men and women were rescued from various hotels in the region on Friday. Twenty more were taken into custody the next day.

Police said records from the last four months reveal that at least 150 women had crossed over to Myanmar on tourist visas. In the light of recent events, they believe there is every chance that they were trafficked.