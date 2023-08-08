Manipur Police Files Case Against Paramilitary Force Assam Rifles

Just hours after the central paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, was withdrawn from a district in violence-hit Manipur, a police case has been filed against the force personnel, sources have told NDTV.

The Union Home Ministry has administrative control of Assam Rifles, while the Army has operational control.

It is alleged that the Assam Rifles personnel obstructed the state police from arresting men who were allegedly behind the killing of three people last Saturday in Bishnupur district.

The FIR copy, available with NDTV, was filed on August 5, hours after the alleged standoff between Manipur police and Assam Rifles personnel surfaced on social media.

In the video, which is available with NDTV, the Manipur police commandos are seen accusing and arguing with Assam Rifles personnel for interfering in their operation while chasing the suspected militants.

"On reaching the Kutub Wali Masjid located at Kwakta ward 8 along Pholjang road, the state police teams were stopped, and their way was blocked by the personnel of the 9 Assam Rifles by keeping and parking their Casper vehicle in middle of the Kwakta Pholjang road, obstructing in discharging their law bound duty,'' read the FIR filed by officer in charge of Phougakchao Ikhai police station of Bishnupur district.