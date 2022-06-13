Manipur Insurgent Leader Surrenders. 'Encouraging,' Says Chief Minister.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accepts the surrender of the insurgent leader

An insurgent leader in Manipur has surrendered and agreed to return to normal society at an event where Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended in state capital Imphal.

This development comes close on the heels of 14 insurgents in Manipur laid down arms two weeks ago.

Mr Singh, accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Manipur police chief P Doungel, welcomed Irom Ibotombi Meitei, 56.

Ibotombi, who was the RPF (PLA) deputy assistant secretary of health and family welfare before surrendering today, is a resident of Bishnupur district. He was associated with the armed group since 1994-1995.

In yet another encouraging development, Lt Colonel of underground outfit RPF (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei have surrendered today.



The recent homecoming of numerous cadres of underground outfits shows the trust in the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/corxghmjBt — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 13, 2022

The Chief Minister said Ibotombi came to the mainstream after trusting the changes brought about in the state by the central and state governments, and the firm commitment of central leaders towards the development of Manipur and northeast India.

"I would like to appeal to the people of the state, and those who left their homes for a cause, to come back and join the mainstream so that we can live peacefully, and work together for a new Manipur and India," Mr Singh said.