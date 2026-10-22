Manipur Chief Minister Shows Taekwondo Skills, Gets Key Grand Master Title

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was conferred the Grand Master 9th Dan by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF) during the inauguration of the first Manipur State Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2026 at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium.
GTTF president Grand Master Jun Lee presented the distinction to the Chief Minister at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, highlighting his longstanding contribution to taekwondo.
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Chief Minister Khemchand also demonstrated his martial arts skills and reflexes during the programme, drawing attention to his continued association with the discipline.
The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering and said the championship, organised with the participation of a delegation led by Jun Lee from the Republic of Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, would provide aspiring practitioners from Manipur with greater exposure and opportunities to reach international standards.
He expressed confidence that the Poomsae championship would strengthen the development of taekwondo in the state and help the discipline achieve greater recognition.
Praising the Chief Minister, Jun Lee described him as one of India's outstanding taekwondo practitioners of the early 1980s. He said Khemchand Singh had won the national championship multiple times and was among the pioneers who helped establish and popularise taekwondo in India.
Lee observed that although Khemchand Singh is now widely known as a political leader, he had made his mark as a taekwondo champion long before entering politics and continued to remain a practitioner of the martial art.
Home and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Govindas Konthoujam said Manipur possessed abundant sporting talent across disciplines and described the championship as an important step towards building a stronger and more inclusive taekwondo movement in the state.
He called for fostering a sporting culture rooted in discipline, equal opportunities and recognition of young people's talent and determination. He also urged the youth to shun violence and contribute to building a peaceful society through sports.
The programme featured a demonstration of Thang-Ta, Manipur's traditional martial art, by the Huyen Lallong Manipur Thang-Ta Cultural Association. Students from Shinhan University, South Korea, also presented a performance.
The 31-member GTTF delegation is visiting Manipur from October 19 to 24. The delegation includes Hwang Kyung-Seon, a three-time Olympic medallist.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by MLAs, senior administrative officers, officials of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, coaches, students and parents.
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