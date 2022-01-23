Ex Chief Minister In Congress's List Of 40 Candidates For Manipur Polls

The Manipur assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and 11 sitting MLAs are among the 40 candidates that the opposition Congress announced on Saturday for the Manipur assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

According to the Congress' first candidate list, Okram Ibobi Singh -- who was the Chief Minister for a record 15 years, from 2002 to 2017 -- will contest from the Thoubal assembly seat, while his son Surjakumar Okram, will fight from the Khangabok seat. Former Deputy Chief Minister and sitting MLA Gaikhangam will contest from the Nungba constituency.

Manipur state Congress President Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Nambol), former TN Haokip (Saikot), former Assembly Speaker Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (Khundrakpam), and Ratankumar Singh (Mayang Imphal), who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, are also in the first list.



General Secretary and former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik announced the candidates' list in Delhi on Saturday, with the names of only two women candidates -- Akoijam Miraibai Devi (Patsoi) and Thokchom Ithoibi Devi (Oinam) -- finding their way onto it.