Mandatory Covid Test For Passengers Arriving From UK To Cost Rs 3,400

The sample must be collected within 72 hours of the journey, the order said.

Ahead of the resumption of flight operations from the United Kingdom from January 8, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday said that the cost of RT-PCR test for passengers arriving from there will be Rs 3,400 per person.

As per government guidelines, all passengers arriving from UK will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test in the UK as well as in India.

"The passengers must upload a negative RT-PCR test report via self-reporting form on the Air Suvidha portal before boarding the flight from the UK. The sample for the RT-PCR test must be collected within 72 hours of the journey," the passenger advisory read.

"Furthermore, the arriving passengers must also undergo an RT-PCR test at the first arrival port in India and incur the cost of the same by themselves. The cost of the test at the Delhi airport is Rs 3,400 per person," it added.

The IGI Airport passenger advisory further stated that passengers are advised to maintain a gap of minimum 10 hours between their international flight's estimated time of arrival and the connecting domestic flight's time of departure.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier informed that the resumption of flights between India and UK will take place from January 6.

"Resumption of flights between India and the UK: India to the UK from 6 Jan 2021. The UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review," he had tweeted.

Mr Puri had said that the government is reviewing the situation and it has allowed limited resumption of civil aviation with the United Kingdom.