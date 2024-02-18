Video: Unruly UK Passenger Punches Air Steward After Destroying Plane Toilet

Video showed the man punching the steward who was knocked so hard he fell to the floor

In a shocking incident, a shirtless passenger punched an air steward in the face after destroying the plane's toilet. The incident happened on February 7, aboard a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Heathrow, Metro reported. Footage of the incident which has surfaced online showed the 35-year-old man punching the steward who was knocked so hard he fell to the floor.

Stunned by his vile outburst, other passengers tried to intervene and stop him and finally managed to tie his hands together. A fellow woman passenger sitting just a few seats away managed to capture the ordeal on camera. The video has now gone viral on social media websites.

Watch the video here:

A 35yo unruly British man was arrested after his flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow landed following a cowardly attack on a Thai Airways member of staff.



The man went berserk minutes after the flight took off on Feb 7 and proceeded to smash up the aircraft's toilet. pic.twitter.com/k391Ab5Phs — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) February 16, 2024

She said, ''He was in the toilet and he started screaming and shouting. He started smashing the door and it came away from the hinges. An older guy – in the white t-shirt – tried to get him out. A fight broke out and he ended up smacking the flight attendant. I think he broke his nose.''

Amid the chaos, passengers were warned the flight might have to divert to Dubai if the man didn't calm down, but fortunately, the plane was able to continue on its journey.

The woman added, ''Two passengers sat either side of him and kept pulling him down. We had to put up with his shouting. He was being very verbally abusive. It was rough. People were swapping seats and moving kids to the back of the plane.''

Upon landing in London, he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft.

The Met Police said: "We met the aircraft on arrival and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft. He remains in custody. Another man was taken to hospital. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.''