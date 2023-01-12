Man Who Tried To Snatch Woman Cab Driver's Phone Arrested In Delhi

The accused was previously involved in 17 cases, the police said.

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab driver's mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 2 am. The accused has been identified as Amit alias Sunny (24), a resident of Bhajanpura, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The woman received minor injuries in the robbery attempt, he said.

According to police, the cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window.

The accused then asked the woman to hand over her mobile phone. When she refused, he tried to snatch it but she resisted, they said.

A bus driver, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle to help the woman driver after which the accused fled the spot, they said.

The accused was previously involved in 17 cases, the DCP said.

The victim has refused to file a complaint, police said.

