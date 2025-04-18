Man Who Sexually Assaulted Air Hostess In Gurugram Hospital ICU Arrested

It took four days. A scan of 800 CCTV cameras. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) aided by 8 crack teams to arrest a man who had allegedly raped a woman in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Gurugram.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of village Badhauli in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, was arrested today from Gurugram, said the police.

The SIT analysed footage from 800 CCTV cameras installed at the hospital, said the police, adding that it conducted inquiries with hospital staff.

The 25-year-old man, who had been on the run, had been working as a technician at the hospital for the past five months.

An air hostess had alleged that she was sexually assaulted when she was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram on April 6, the police said.

The woman said she was unable to resist her attacker's advances because of her "weakened condition". She also claimed two nurses were present at the time but did not intervene.

The matter came to light on April 13 when she told her husband about the sexual assault after her release from the hospital. The husband alerted the police.

Based on the 46-year-old woman's complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station on April 14.

A day later, the hospital released a statement acknowledging the allegation had been made and that it is "fully cooperating with investigations conducted by the relevant authorities".

The woman was transferred to Medanta on April 5, where she reportedly underwent emergency treatment, including going on a ventilator, for over a week. The alleged assault - by a ward staffer - was on April 6.