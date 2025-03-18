Man Whipped With Belts, Pipes In UP, Accused Post Video On Instagram

Four men with belts and rubber pipes in their hands surrounded a man in a room, they cornered him and whipped him several times. The incident was recorded by a fifth person and the video was posted on Instagram.

A man named Jatin posted four videos of the incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, on his Instagram Stories. The man begged for mercy but the accused continued thrashing him with belts and pipes. In one of the videos blood can be seen on the victim's face who was pinned to the ground and whipped by the accused men.

One of Jatin's Instagram followers replied to his story, "Bas kar" (just stop). Another user said, "Who this is, boy Jatin bhai?" Another follower said, "Why are you beating him?"

The victim can be heard pleading for help and asking them to stop beating him but the accused continued. In one of the four Instagram Stories posted by Jatin, he put music to the video in which he is brutally thrashing the man.

The reason behind the incident is unknown. The police said they are taking the matter seriously and are conducting a search to arrest the accused. They also said no complaint has been filed yet.

- With inputs from Zahid Akhtar