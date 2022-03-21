Man Tweets Photo Of Pooja At Home, Spot Why It 'Embarrassed' Him

The photo of the vodka bottle in pooja posted on Twitter.

Internet is a repository of the strange, the beautiful and sometimes, hilarious stuff. One such post - the photo of a vodka bottle - is allowing social media users to have a hearty laugh.

The photo was posted on Twitter by a user Sagar, who said the bottle is being used to store devotional oil for various rituals.

The photo shows the vodka bottle along with other things used during rituals, like lamps, wicks and betel nuts.

Sagar said in his tweet: “In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly.”

In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/FtX3j1NPDk — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 17, 2022

The post has been generating a laugh riot online. “Why do mom love dabba, empty bottles, plastic boxes then their son And daughter I don't know!” said Ashish Mahendra commenting on the post.

“Is that oil in absolute vodka. my aai has asked me to keep #cabo bottle to make it vase,” said another Twitter user Adwait Savarkar.

One of the users had a word of advice for Sagar: “Unfortunately, by blaming her, you are not doing any good. You could have as well defended her saying she can't read English.”

Where did I blame her or ridiculed her my friend, she knows of my habits and she did it on purpose is what the post says. Don't read too much. — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 18, 2022

But Sagar replied: “Where did I blame her or ridiculed her my friend, she knows of my habits and she did it on purpose is what the post says. Don't read too much.”

Other users said mothers will never waste a good small bottle than can come handy to store oil. One of them also posted a photograph of a gin bottle filled with olive oil.

Reusing an existing container or bottle for some other purpose is quote popular in India and many countries. Environmentalists have been pushing for cutting down the use of plastic bottles, which takes a huge toll on the health of Earth's environment.