Man Thrashes, Chokes 1-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death In Rajasthan: Cops

A man allegedly thrashed and chocked his one-year-old stepdaughter to death in Kota on Monday night and fled from the spot on Tuesday morning, police said.

He was allegedly irked at his sleep getting disturbed when the baby cried, they said.

When the baby did not get up on Tuesday morning, her mother took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to police, the baby's mother had left her first husband and was living with accused Jittu, a daily wage labourer in the city. He frequently got irritated at her crying. The baby bore marks of thrashing on her lips, cheeks and feet.

The mother alleged in the complaint that Jittu thrashed and choked her daughter to death on late Monday night, Circle Inspector at the Udhyog Nagar police station Jitendra Singh said.

Police have lodged a case of murder against the accused and efforts are underway to catch him, he added.

