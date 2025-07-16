Man Takes 7-Year-Old Daughter To See Fish, Pushes Her Into A Canal In Gujarat

The case initially began as that of an accidental death. But when Anjana Solanki felt suffocated and realised that she could no longer hide the truth, she told the police that her seven-year-old daughter had not slipped but was pushed into the Narmada canal in Gujarat by her husband.

On June 10, Kheda residents Vijay Solanki and Anjana left home along with their elder daughter, Bhoomika, to visit a local temple. The trio were returning home on their two-wheeler when Anjana told Vijay that she wanted to visit her parents. Vijay, according to Anjana, refused, saying: "I wanted a boy and you gave birth to a girl".

Minutes later, at around 8pm, the man stopped the bike on the Waghavat bridge in Kapadvanj and pushed Bhoomika into the fast flowing water of the Narmada canal.

Anjana was devastated and could barely process the incident when she was threatened with a divorce by her husband if she revealed the incident to anyone. He ultimately dropped her off at her parents' house.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JUNE 10?

According to Kheda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Gadhiya, the couple initially reported that they were standing near the canal to watch the fishes when Bhoomika slipped and fell into it. The police gradually found the girl's slippers and her body.

"At that time, Antarasuba police registered the case as accidental death and began an investigation. They soon turned suspicious and interrogated the family's relatives. It was now that Anjana confessed and explained what had happened. She also took the police to the crime scene," he said.

Breaking down before reporters, Anjana said: "My husband made Bhoomika stand on the banks of the canal without my knowledge. He said he was showing her some fishes but pushed her straight into the canal. Before I could understand anything, Bhoomika fell into the canal and I stood there helpless."

She said she shouldn't sleep that night.

MOTIVE BEHIND MURDER

Anjana said the main motive behind the crime was that Vijay was upset that they had two daughters and wanted a son. The couple, who married 11 years ago, often fought over the issue, forcing Anjana to often return to her parents' house. Vijay would then pacify her and bring her back.

Anjana accused her husband of torturing her ever since she gave birth to her second daughter, who is now three-years-old.

She also said that she was pressured to tell the police the "fish" tale and not reveal their daughter's murder

ACCUSED ARRESTED

Police said Vijay has been arrested on the basis of Anjana's complaint. "Our investigation is underway. We are probing all angles, including superstition," SP Gadhiya said.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)

