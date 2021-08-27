Don't Arrest Him, Woman Tells Cops After Husband Sews Up Her Genitals

A case has been filed against the man after his wife reported the matter, said police (Representational)

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a man stitched her wife's genitals because he suspected she was cheating on him, police said.

The incident took place in Raila village in Singrauli.

"A case has been filed against the accused after his wife reported the matter," said Anil Sonkar, Assistant Superintendent of police, Singrauli. The man is currently on the run, he added.

The woman, however, asked the police not to take any stern action against her husband despite the torture she had to endure. She requested the police to just scold her husband to ensure that he doesn't repeat the savage act, said an official.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singrauli and her condition is stable, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.