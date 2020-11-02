Man Steals Ornaments Worth Rs 60 Lakh From Girlfriend, Arrested: Cops (Representational)

A 29 year-old man was arrested from Jaipur for allegedly stealing his girlfriend's ornaments worth over Rs 60 lakh, Oshiwara police in Mumbai said on Monday.

An official said accused Salman Zuber Parvez is involved in betting and the victim is a stage dancer with whom the former was staying in Mumbai.

"He stole the ornaments after changing the locks of the cupboard of their home. The woman filed a theft case on October 10 and has also accused him of raping her after promising to marry her. Further probe into the case is underway," he added.

