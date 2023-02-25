Man Stabs Woman To Death In Front Of Her Mother Over Property: Maharashtra Cops

During an argument, the man stabbed the woman, who died in a hospital, said police.(Representational)

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death in front of her mother allegedly by her neighbour in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rambagh area and may be the fallout of a property dispute, the Imambada police station official said.

"The victim, identified as Aarti Nicholas, and the 25-year-old accused are neighbours. She used to live separately from her husband and two children. The accused was building a house and wanted Nicholas to give up her land," he said.

During an argument, he stabbed Nicholas, who died in a nearby hospital, after which the man was arrested, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)