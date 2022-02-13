Man Slits Woman's Throat For Saying No To Proposal: Gujarat Police

The man, who also tried to consume poison, has been arrested. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed a first-year college student and injured her uncle and brother before attempting suicide in Gujarat's Surat city as she had refused to enter into a relationship with him, police said on Sunday.

Fenil Goyani was arrested on Saturday from Kamrej locality near Surat after he had killed Grishma Vekariya (21) as the latter had refused to commit to a relationship with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police BK Vanar said.

"The accused and victim had studied in school together. His desire for a relationship with the woman was opposed by her and her family members. At around 6pm on Saturday, the woman's uncle confronted Goyani and asked him to stay away from her," he said.

"When Goyani proceeded to meet the woman, her uncle tried to stop him and was stabbed in the abdomen. When the woman and her brother rushed out, Goyani killed her by slitting her throat. He then injured her brother and attempted suicide by cutting the vein of his arm," the Deputy SP informed.

Goyani, who also tried to consume poison, has been arrested under IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder, and is being treated for his injuries, the official added.

