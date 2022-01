The person has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, who is a resident of Noida. (File)

A man allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court on Monday by setting himself on fire on Friday, police said.

The person has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, who is a resident of Noida.

The police said the man suffered burn injuries and was admitted to hospital.

An inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact reason, the police further said.