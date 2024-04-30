Man Says He And 5 Passengers Not Given Water On Train, Railways Responds

The railways took note of his complaint.

Train travel is one of the most popular modes of transportation in India. However, there have been several cases of passengers flagging cases of bad-quality food, unhygienic toilets or broken chairs on the trains. Now, a passenger on a train complained about having trouble getting access to drinking water in one such instance that has now gone viral. The man documented his encounter and took to social media to share a video of it. He said when he and a few other passengers requested bottled water, the train railways turned them away.

"Struggle for water in Indian railway is for real. I was not alone 5 more people wanted water. I was about to break the door fir ek ne bottle laake diya!! Pathetic," X (formerly Twitter) user Abhinav Singh said on the microblogging platform. As per the details on the post, he took the train journey on April 28.

In a video posted to the social media platform, the man can be seen banging on the train door and pleading with the employee for a water bottle. The passengers reportedly engaged in an intense argument before being given water.

Struggle for water in Indian railway is for real. I was not alone 5 more people wanted water.

I was about to break the door fir ek ne bottle laake diya!!

Pathetic @IRCTCofficialpic.twitter.com/1D8IWp4wy3 — Abhinav Singh (@ProteinEnforcer) April 28, 2024

The official account of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation took note of the same and wrote, "Sir, we regret the experience you had. Request you to share pnr and mobile no."

Rail Samachar Bureau wrote on the microblogging platform, "Sir, apologies for the inconvenience, sir. Your complaint regarding the struggle for water in Indian railways is being addressed. We've raised it and are investigating the root cause to ensure smoother experiences in the future."

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"What the hell of service is this @RailwaySeva totally service downgraded," said a user.

"This is truely scary...why did he lock the door in first place?" commented a user.

A third said, "Really bad behaviour and I also lost my Rs 10 when the guy told me change nahi hai abhi la ke deta hun but disappeared really pathetic."

"My recommendation is bring your own bottle or Indian Railways should make it available on payment. This is too much plastic usage," said a user.

