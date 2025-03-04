Man Posed As Intelligence Officer, Offered Fake Jobs At R&AW, Arrested

Two men who scammed job seekers with recruitment offers at the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) - the intelligence agency of the government- have been arrested by the Bengaluru Police. One of the accused presented himself as a "R&AW Intelligence Special Officer" since 2021. He also claimed to be the head of the Bangalore City officer and that he had the authority to recruit officers and staff, police said.

He was arrested from Kampali in Hyderabad after a complaint was filed on February 26 that a person was cheated with a bogus job offer at R&AW.

During interrogation, the individual confessed to the fraud and claimed that a Jayanagar-based Xerox shop owner was his accomplice. Further investigation led to the arrest of the second accused as well.

The police also seized 86 letterheads in the name of the R&AW organisation, the identity card of the accused in the name of the organisation, six service books and dozens of fake appointment order letters from a lodge in the Gandhinagar area where the main accused in the case was staying.

According to officials, this operation was conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Special Investigation Squad under the guidance of the Crime Branch.

Police are currently probing the matter and further investigation is underway.