Man On Cycle Run Over By Bus In Lucknow, Head Crushed

The cyclist changes lanes because a car parks in front of him.

In a horrific accident in Lucknow, which was caught on camera, a man on a cycle has been run over by a bus. The bus hit the cyclist on the side and he fell, getting his head crushed by the wheels.

CCTV footage from the Wazirganj area in Lucknow shows the cyclist riding on the left side of the road, when he is forced to come to the centre because a car double parks in front of him. While changing lanes, he can also be seen pulling out his phone from his pocket and checking something.

A bus coming from behind crosses him just as he is next to the car and the front goes by without touching the cycle. The side of the bus hits the cycle, however, and the man falls onto the road. His head is then crushed by the rear wheels, causing his death.

The bus can be seen slowing down for a second or so before driving away as people rush to the cyclist. The accident occurred on Wednesday.

