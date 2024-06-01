Man Makes Threat Call About Blowing Up Taj Hotel In Mumbai, Arrested: Cops

A caller who recently threatened to bomb the airport and Taj Hotel in Mumbai has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Rajput.

Police said that the motive behind the threat is yet to be ascertained.

"His mobile phone has been seized," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it received a threat call in which a caller mentioned that bombs had been placed at the Taj Hotel and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city.

Police carried out searches at the premises but nothing suspicious was found.

This comes days after the Mumbai Police control room received a bomb threat call in which the caller informed the cops that there would be a blast at McDonald's located in Dadar, police said on Sunday.

Police said the caller mentioned that while travelling in a bus, he overheard a conversation between two people who were talking about "blowing up McDonald's".Police further added that they did not find any suspicious objects at the spot.

Earlier, the Delhi police said on Wednesday that the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs received a bomb threat mail.This comes after several schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru had received bomb threats via emails, creating a panic situation.However, all threat emails to schools turned out to be hoaxes.

