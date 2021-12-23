Man Lynched At Kapurthala Gurdwara Had 30 Cuts, Likely From Swords

The Kapurthala case was the second case of lynching in just two days in Punjab last week

A man who was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege attempt in a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala on Sunday had over 30 injury marks on his body, likely inflicted by swords, according to the autopsy report.

The man, who is yet to be identified, had deep cuts on his neck, head, chest and hip, the autopsy report reviewed by senior medical officer Narinder Singh said, news agency PTI reported. The deep cut on the neck is believed to have led the man to become breathless, the report said.

Mr Singh said a five-member group of doctors from the local civil hospital conducted the autopsy. They have taken the man's viscera for chemical test to find out if he was intoxicated. His hair, teeth and blood samples have been taken for a DNA test.

The man was cremated after no one turned up to take the body. No murder case has been filed yet.

The police had on the day of the incident said there was "no visible sign" of sacrilege at the gurdwara in Kapurthala. The killing happened a day after another man was beaten to death over an alleged desecration bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

City police chief Surinder Singh told reporters that they have tried to best to find out the identity of the man, but no one came to claim to body. Mr Singh said the police will file a murder case based on the findings of an investigation which is at its early stage.

A case over hurting religious sentiments has been filed by the manager of the gurdwara, Amarjit Singh, who was detained for questioning and released on Sunday night itself. The gurdwara manager alleged he saw the man trying to disrespect the "Nishan Sahib" or religious flag.