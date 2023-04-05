Man Kills Sister-In-Law Over Land Dispute In Odisha's Jaipur: Cops

The incident took place in Kapasatikiri village in Bairee Police Station area. (Representational)

A man allegedly hacked his sister-in-law to death over a land dispute in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kapasatikiri village in Bairee Police Station area.

A heated argument ensued between Anita Nayak and accused Jayanta Nayak over the dispute when she was cleaning the courtyard of her house in the morning, a police officer said.

Angered by the argument, the accused dragged Anita to his house and hacked her to death with a sharp weapon and dumped the body on the road, the officer said.

Anita's husband was away when the incident took place, he said, adding that based on a complaint lodged by her son Laxmidhar Nayak, a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

The accused fled the village after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

Jajpur Road Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) S K Patnaik said the two families were not on good terms for the past couple of years due to the land dispute.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)