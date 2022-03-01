Man Kills Brother For Selling Bull In Maharashtra, Arrested

A case was registered against the duo for murder. (Representational)

A 32-yeara-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother and nephew after he sold his bull in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, following which the two accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused duo attacked Vijay Dekate with a rod and also smashed his head with a stone on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

They are identified as Hansraj Dekate (58) and his son Pranay (24).

He said the two brothers were locked in a land dispute since the death of their father last December.

Hansraj was angry as Vijay sold the bull to a villager last week without informing the former, the official said.

A case was registered against the duo for murder at Bhivapur police station.