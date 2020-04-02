Man Killed By Tiger At Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Reserve

When villagers raised an alarm, the tiger fled the scene (Representational)

A man died after being attacked by a tiger at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Thursday, a forest official said.

Chintamani Baiga (40) was mauled to death by a tiger when he stepped out to relieve himself in the early hours of Thursday at Gohani village, BTR's sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Anil Shukla said.

Mr Baiga was posted as a watchman at the Gohani village camp of the forest patrolling party, he said.

When villagers raised an alarm, the big cat left Baiga at a distance and fled the scene, the SDO said, adding that the victim had already died of severe injuries by then.