Man Killed After Fight Over Online Game PUBG: Official

The man was allegedly attacked by the men with a log of wood, said official. (Representational)

A man was killed in Jammu allegedly by three persons after an altercation over playing popular online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.

Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar were playing the online game, when Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise, they said.

Later, Daleep was allegedly attacked by the three men with a log of wood and he died on the spot, the officials said.

The incident took place in Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district and the three accused have been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)