'Man Involved In Propagating Jihad Against India Arrested': Probe Agency NIA

A "highly radicalised" individual involved in propagating "jihad" against India was arrested from Bihar by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said on Wednesday.

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, a resident of Siswaniya village, was the seventh accused arrested in connection with a probe into the activities of banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the official said.

Asgar was arrested during searches conducted in the east Champaran area of Bihar on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The spokesperson said the case is related to arrest of six active cadres of proscribed organization JMB, including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, from Aishbagh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh who were found involved in propagating the JMB plans or ideology and motivating youth to carry out "jihad" against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14 at Bhopal police station and re-registered by NIA on April 5, the anti-terror probe agency said.

"Asgar is a highly radicalized individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online in various groups on social media platforms. He was a close associate of earlier arrested accused persons and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh," the spokesperson said.

