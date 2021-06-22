Man In Love With Rajasthan Trader's Wife Arrested For Plotting His Murder

The accused was handed over to a team of Rajasthan Police. (Representational)

A man was arrested from Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the murder bid on a 41-year-old trader in Jaipur in Rajasthan, a crime branch officer said on Tuesday.

The incident had occurred on June 16 when two men riding a motorcycle fired at and injured the trader in Jaipur.

As per a preliminary investigation, the accused Kamlesh Shinde, a resident of Dombivali, had hired the two sharpshooters to kill the trader, the officer said.

He said the accused had been sexually harassing the wife of the victim, following which the couple relocated to Jaipur from Dombivali.

"However, Shinde followed them to Jaipur. He hired the sharpshooters to kill the trader," he said.

Following the shooting, a case was registered at Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The accused was handed over to a team of Rajasthan Police.

