UP Man Catches Wife With Her Lover, Burns Her Alive: Cops

A 35-year-old woman in Gotiya village was allegedly burned to death by his husband after he saw her in an intimate state with another man, police said on Sunday.

A charred body of Anjali was found late Saturday night in a field near the village which comes under the Shahi Police Station.

Police arrested Nepal Singh, Anjali's husband, on murder charges after her family accused him of burning her alive.

During interrogation, Nepal Singh told police he had killed his wife because she was in an extramarital affair with another man.

According to police, on Saturday night, Nepal Singh saw his wife lying on a stack of straw with a man. He set the stack on fire and left.

Anjali's body was sent for post mortem, police said. The fate of the man who was with her is unknown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)