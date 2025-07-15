Advertisement
Man Hacked To Death By 4 Men In Bengaluru, Attackers Leave Organs Exposed

Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva was killed outside his house.

Read Time: 1 min
Biklu Shiva had a criminal history.
Bengaluru:

A man with a history of criminal activities was hacked to death just outside his home by four to five men in Bengaluru. 

Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva was standing outside his house near the War Memorial Circle in Halasuru on Tuesday when the men, who are said to have arrived in a car, attacked him with sharp weapons. Photos showed Shiva's inner organs, including his brain, exposed. 

The men fled after carrying out the brutal murder. 

Bharathinagar Police Deputy Commissioner of Police D Devaraj, and Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth have visited the spot. Futher investigation is underway.


 

