Man Gets Death Penalty For Raping And Killing 11-Year-Old In Rajasthan

A POCSO court in Rajasthan on Tuesday awarded the death penalty to a man for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in a little over four months after the commission of the crime.

An Ajmer's POCSO court imposed the sentence in the rape and murder case lodged at the Pushkar police station in June this year.

Special Judge Ratan Lal Moond awarded the death penalty to Sundar alias Surendra alias Sattu a day after convicting him of the rape and killing of the child.

DGP ML Lather said on June 21 this year, the 11-year-old girl had gone to graze cattle in the hills of Vaidhinath Mahadev in the Pushkar area of Ajmer and her body was found at night.

He said the police arrested Sattu on June 22 and filed a charge sheet against him on June 25.

This is the second case in the Ajmer range where the courts have awarded death penalties in rape and murder cases.

Last week on Friday, a special POCSO court in Merta city in Nagaur district had awarded the death penalty to a 25-year-old man after convicting him of raping and killing a seven-year-old girl.

Earlier on October 5, a Jaipur court had sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl, imposing the punishment within nine days of the commission of the crime.

