Watch: Man Flees With Money Garland From Wedding. Then A Chase From Groom

In what could come off as a movie scene, a groom left his wedding ceremony and ran behind a man driving a mini-truck who stole his garland of money in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident took place recently on the NH 58 highway when the groom was riding a horse during his wedding procession.

According to officials, the driver of the mini-truck, who was passing by the event, snatched a garland of money from the groom and drove off. But the driver did not expect what followed next.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which the groom, dressed in a grey suit and red turban, took a lift on the bike of a passerby and chased the mini-truck driver on the highway. He, then, jumped off the bike and tried to climb the mini-truck in an effort to stop the driver. In the video, the groom can be seen entering the vehicle from the window and stopping it.

A few seconds later, the groom forced the driver out of the vehicle and started beating him, along with two other people from the wedding procession. Another person, carrying cylinders on a bike, also started hitting the driver.

The driver can also be seen pleading to the groom to stop the beating.

The driver, reportedly told the groom, that he had no intention of stealing and he "mistakenly" took the garland of money.

No official complaint was lodged in this incident.

(With inputs from Shyam Parmar)