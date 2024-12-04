Man Fires At Sukhbir Singh Badal During His Penance At Golden Temple

A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal this morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The shooter was overpowered by people present on the spot. More details on this are awaited.

Sixty-two-year-old Badal, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, is performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. He has been asked to serve as a 'sewadar', wash dishes and clean shoes at Golden Temple and several other gurdwaras.

Over the past two days, Mr Badal has been sitting at the gate of Golden Temple with a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform. The Akali Dal leader's leg is in a cast and he sits in a wheelchair. The shooter has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura from Gurdaspur district, about 75 km from Amritsar. Visuals from the spot show him slowly approaching the gate. Then he quickly brings out a gun. A man standing near Mr Badal spots him in time and holds his hand. The gun goes off but misses Mr Badal and others near him. The shooter has been arrested and police are investigating the motive behind the shocking attack.