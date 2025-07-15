Man Enters Mumbai Complex Housing Film Stars, Weighs Down Lift With Stones

It was a plan that took "vandalism" to a whole new level. A man had entered "Sandhu Palace" - a building in the posh Pali Hill area of Mumbai and home to several Bollywood celebrities - and apparently weighed down the lift with heavy stones, putting it out of action. The bizarre "crime" left the police scratching their heads - the alleged offender is in hospital and cannot be questioned right now.

The muti-storied building in Bandra West is home to actors Kriti Sanon and Javed Jaffrey.

Police sources said the man had come in a yellow car and entered the society premises around 1 am on June 19. When the guards stopped him, he said he was going to a flat on the 17th floor.

The guard had already received instructions from the flat owner to send visitors directly inside, so he was allowed to go inside.

The guard gave this information on the walkie-talkie and the accused was asked to park the car in basement 2, but he parked the car in basement 1 itself, but the other guard told him the right place, after which the accused parked the car in basement 2.

The man parked the car in the basement, gave the keys to the guard and said he had to go to the washroom. On his return, he told the guard that he had to go to the 14th floor.

When the guard tied to contact the flat-owner on intercom, there was no response.

Then the man did a U-turn, saying he had to go to the 17th floor.

His changing destinations made the guard suspicious and he called other security personnel and the man was thrown out.

But the next morning, the society's lift was found shut.

An examination of the CCTV footage revealed that the man had placed huge stones inside the lift and made indecent gestures in front of the camera. It was suspected that he managed the mischief on pretext of going to the washroom.

The police, when called in, identified the accused through the car's registration number.

Police sources said preliminary inquiries indicated that the man is mentally disturbed and he is currently admitted in a hospital.

A case has been lodged by the local police in Khar under Sections 324(2) and 324(4) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) that involve voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.