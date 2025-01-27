Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Dies By Suicide After Fight With Lover In West Bengal, Grandmother Dies Of Shock: Cops

The incident occurred after Shubhankar Mahato (25), who worked under a contractor, returned to his Parulia village home in Jhargram block on Sunday night.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Dies By Suicide After Fight With Lover In West Bengal, Grandmother Dies Of Shock: Cops
The police has started an investigation into the matter, an officer said. (Representational)
Jhargram:

65-year-old woman died of shock after seeing the hanging body of her grandson who allegedly died by suicide in their home in West Bengal's Jhargram district allegedly after a heated argument with his girlfriend, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after Shubhankar Mahato (25), who worked under a contractor, returned to his Parulia village home in Jhargram block on Sunday night.

He had then an argument with his girlfriend over the phone during which he entered a room and locked the door from inside, police said.

Despite repeated calls, he did not open the door. When the door was broken open, it was found that he was hanging.

"Unable to bear the pain, his grandmother Kamala Mahato also died," a police officer said.

After conducting postmortem examinations, both bodies were handed over to the family on Monday.

The police started an investigation into the matter, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
West Bengal, West Bengal News, West Bengal Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.