Man, Daughter Die After Hut Catches Fire In West Bengal

Several huts went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

A man and his daughter died after their hut, built along a railway line, caught fire on Wednesday in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

The father and daughter have been identified as Gokul Kar and Molina Kar.

Several huts went up in flames on Wednesday morning after a fire started in one of their kitchens.

As the fire spread, residents fled their homes, but Gokul could not leave as he was unwell.

Around 15 homes in the slum were destroyed in the fire.

Fire services and police rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.